Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 890,126 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 648,535 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,272,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,978,000.

DFSD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 211,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,588. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

