ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.79 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

