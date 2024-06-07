Clean Energy Transition LLP Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 651,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,181,000. Eversource Energy accounts for 4.0% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.19% of Eversource Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

