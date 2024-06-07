Citigroup Increases Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Price Target to $21.50

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Corporación América Airports Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $18.89.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación América Airports
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.