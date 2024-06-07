Citigroup Increases Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Price Target to $21.50

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 79.1% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $177,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $402,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

