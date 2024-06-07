Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,400 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE C traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 8,521,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,344,967. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

