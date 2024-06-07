Citigroup Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $256.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $274.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

VEEV opened at $185.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.95. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.