Citigroup Boosts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $244.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $243.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $208.45 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

