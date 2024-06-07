Citigroup Begins Coverage on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Oklo Stock Performance
Shares of OKLO opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Oklo has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.80.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter.
About Oklo
AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc
