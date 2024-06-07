Circumference Group LLC Takes Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. AvidXchange accounts for about 1.1% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Circumference Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AvidXchange as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AvidXchange by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $160,537.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 768,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,354 shares of company stock worth $4,598,669. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.1 %

AVDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 89,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.00.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

