Circumference Group LLC Invests $438,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. BigCommerce makes up about 0.4% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.00. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

