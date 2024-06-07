Circumference Group LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. Sprinklr makes up about 3.3% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Circumference Group LLC owned 0.12% of Sprinklr at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 234.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 775,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 543,588 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 609,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,862. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

