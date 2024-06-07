Circumference Group LLC Buys Shares of 412,517 IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 412,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. IBEX comprises approximately 6.5% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Circumference Group LLC owned approximately 2.35% of IBEX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IBEX by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 214,484 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in IBEX by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,603. The company has a market capitalization of $268.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

