Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,682 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

