Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,195,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 1.93% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,223. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $112.76.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

