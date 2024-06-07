Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 7,026 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 925.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 127,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,431,000 after purchasing an additional 115,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $425.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $442.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

