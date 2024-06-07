Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Amdocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.69 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

