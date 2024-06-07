Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,408 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aflac by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Aflac by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.35. 1,485,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,220. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

