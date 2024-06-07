Cibc World Markets Corp Has $94.96 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,141 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $94,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,685.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,453,000 after buying an additional 234,155 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 139,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.78. The company had a trading volume of 47,092,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,284,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $269.57 billion, a PE ratio of 245.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.