Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.37 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1,316.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Evergy worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

