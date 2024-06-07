Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $250.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.20 and its 200-day moving average is $256.63. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $220.02 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

