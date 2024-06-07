Cibc World Markets Corp Has $63.75 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,570 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 113,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 154,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,446,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,627,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

