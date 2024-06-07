Cibc World Markets Corp Has $56.25 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 727.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $56,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

PLD stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. 3,144,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,158. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

