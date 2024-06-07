Cibc World Markets Corp Has $37.80 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,611. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.