Cibc World Markets Corp Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 575.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.77. 1,977,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,308. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

