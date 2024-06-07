Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.38 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $13.13 on Thursday, reaching $313.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $182.20 and a one year high of $345.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.59 and its 200 day moving average is $281.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

