Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,901,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 1,611,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

