Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.48% of Mirion Technologies worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after buying an additional 2,029,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 796,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 566,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 488,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 512,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIR. TheStreet upgraded Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MIR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.