Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 38,184 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 414.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.47. 395,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $372.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.