Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 221,029 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,029 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $83,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,650,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.05 and a 1-year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,859,867 shares of company stock worth $1,120,821,115 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

