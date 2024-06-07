Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 113,823 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,823 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,810. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

