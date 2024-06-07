Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 258,795 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 258,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,934,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,801,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,056,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

