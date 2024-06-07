Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 53,408 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in PACCAR by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

