Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 4,324 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $52,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $20.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,810.06. 146,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,492. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,579.36 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,637.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,539.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

