Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 4,072 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 133.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,363.38.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares worth $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,334.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,273.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,146.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $794.72 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

