Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 163,367 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,367 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,583 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 538,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

