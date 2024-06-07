Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $228.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHRD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.40.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $167.96 on Monday. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $145.06 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

