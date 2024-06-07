Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.51

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.51 and traded as low as C$12.72. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 360,445 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

