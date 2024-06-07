Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.51

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.51 and traded as low as C$12.72. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 360,445 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
