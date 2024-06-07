Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for iBio’s FY2024 earnings at ($99.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.61) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

iBio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iBio stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15. iBio has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that iBio will post -99.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

