Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 812 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

