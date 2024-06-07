Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 158.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 158.33 ($2.03).
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Centrica
Centrica Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,396.77). In other news, insider Chris OShea bought 2,785,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,139,392.29). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,396.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,820,813 shares of company stock valued at $404,776,177. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.