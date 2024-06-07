Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 158.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 158.33 ($2.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Centrica Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 134.90 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.41. The company has a market cap of £7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.23).

In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,396.77). In other news, insider Chris OShea bought 2,785,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,139,392.29). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,396.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,820,813 shares of company stock valued at $404,776,177. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

