Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Down 5%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.78. 224,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 448,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Down 7.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.