CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 392.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $221.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.