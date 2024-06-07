CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.08.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $85.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 207.54. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after buying an additional 242,376 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.