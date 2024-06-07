Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Ricky Hopson Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Catalent by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

