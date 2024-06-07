Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,565 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.59% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 382,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

RENE stock remained flat at $11.27 during trading on Friday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,344. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

