Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 124,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,142,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 692.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 134,226 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.