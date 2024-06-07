Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.58.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$31.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

