Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 62867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Cormark increased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$871.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

