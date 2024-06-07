Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price to $10.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCRB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
