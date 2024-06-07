Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Shares Down 3.3%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.03 and last traded at $103.31. 218,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,630,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 273.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $17,027,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

